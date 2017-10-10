Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of PS Business Parks worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 16.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth $1,070,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth $237,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks Inc. alerts:

Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) opened at 135.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.60. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $137.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.81 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 39.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/wells-fargo-company-mn-reduces-stake-in-ps-business-parks-inc-psb.html.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $688,512.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $106,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,186 shares of company stock worth $4,319,064 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PS Business Parks in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.