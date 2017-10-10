Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 42,401 Shares of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of Performance Food Group worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Performance Food Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,429,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,156,000 after buying an additional 100,763 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $2,648,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,697,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,108,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,376,000 after purchasing an additional 714,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope bought 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $96,489.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,305.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wellspring Capital Partners Iv sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $141,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) opened at 28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. Performance Food Group Company has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of -0.27.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Performance Food Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

