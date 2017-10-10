Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,679 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 68,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber Company alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/wells-fargo-company-mn-cuts-holdings-in-cooper-tire-rubber-company-ctb.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, September 10th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE CTB) opened at 36.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $720.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.00 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.