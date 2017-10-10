Wells Fargo & Company Increases Navistar International Corporation (NAV) Price Target to $45.00

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS AG reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Navistar International Corporation in a report on Sunday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Navistar International Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Navistar International Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Navistar International Corporation from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.91.

Shares of Navistar International Corporation (NAV) opened at 43.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. Navistar International Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company’s market cap is $4.26 billion.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Navistar International Corporation will post ($0.55) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Truck & Bus Gmbh Volkswagen purchased 25,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $758,473.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 499,781 shares of company stock worth $14,693,815. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International Corporation by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International Corporation by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International Corporation by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navistar International Corporation

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).

