WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth $121,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth $211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the first quarter worth $232,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) opened at 170.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.88. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.25.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 1.66%. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post $7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WCG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.93.

In other news, CEO Kenneth A. Burdick sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total value of $1,481,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Md Phd Steele, Jr. sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $1,440,076.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,012.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

