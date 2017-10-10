Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR: LHA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/5/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €25.50 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/11/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG.

9/8/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €19.70 ($23.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €20.75 ($24.41) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/29/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €15.40 ($18.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/29/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €19.70 ($23.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €20.75 ($24.41) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €15.40 ($18.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/18/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €19.70 ($23.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/15/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €15.40 ($18.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/14/2017 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG was given a new €18.75 ($22.06) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) traded up 2.594% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €24.602. 26,878 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of €11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.702. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52 week low of €9.14 and a 52 week high of €24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.90.

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.