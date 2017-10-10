Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,191,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,158,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,540,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,503,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,866 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,049 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dow Chemical by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,592,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOW shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dow Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dow Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.02.

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) opened at 66.65 on Tuesday. Dow Chemical Co has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

