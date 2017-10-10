WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor Company (F)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 970.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the first quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor Company alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/wealthplan-partners-llc-boosts-stake-in-ford-motor-company-f.html.

In related news, VP John T. Lawler sold 80,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $886,864.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,700 shares of company stock worth $2,486,044 in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Vetr cut Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.78 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (F) opened at 12.34 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.