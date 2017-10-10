Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Waterstone Financial worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 26.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth $664,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waterstone Financial Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/waterstone-financial-inc-wsbf-holdings-boosted-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) opened at 19.45 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $534.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

WSBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc is the holding company of WaterStone Bank SSB (WaterStone Bank). WaterStone Bank is a community bank. The Company operates in two segments: community banking and mortgage banking. The community banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services. Its consumer products include loan products, deposit products, and personal investment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.