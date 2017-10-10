Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after buying an additional 119,589 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,072,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 232,229 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 591,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,470,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after buying an additional 1,854,721 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE WPG) opened at 8.43 on Tuesday. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.69 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post $0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Prime Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG Inc), formerly WP Glimcher Inc, operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership, development and management of retail real estate within the United States. The Company owns, develops and manages enclosed retail properties and community centers.

