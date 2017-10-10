Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) Stake Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,025 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Washington Federal worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter worth $201,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $205,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) opened at 34.00 on Tuesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $122.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The business of the Bank consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

