Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation comprises about 1.2% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 1.75% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 15.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 200.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 415,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ BMTC) traded down 0.11% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,960 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.63. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $44.85.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation will post $2.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is the bank holding company of the Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of personal and business banking services, consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust and estate administration, retirement planning, custody services, and tax planning and preparation from various location across Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia and Dauphin counties of Pennsylvania, and New Castle county in Delaware.

