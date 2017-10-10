Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $16.29 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. McGrath RentCorp accounts for approximately 1.6% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 1.96% of McGrath RentCorp worth $16,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) traded up 1.19% on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. 6,234 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGRC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 5th.

In other news, VP Keith E. Pratt sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $132,820.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $41,532.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,504.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,265 shares of company stock valued at $719,958. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $16.29 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/walthausen-co-llc-has-16-29-million-position-in-mcgrath-rentcorp-mgrc.html.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp is a diversified business-to-business rental company. The Company operates through four business segments: modular building and portable storage segment (Mobile Modular); electronic test equipment segment (TRS-RenTelco); a subsidiary providing containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids segment (Adler Tanks), and a subsidiary classroom manufacturing business selling modular buildings used primarily as classrooms in California (Enviroplex).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.