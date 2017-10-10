Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Walt Disney Company (The) makes up 8.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Walt Disney Company (The) worth $215,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,739,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,681,023,000 after acquiring an additional 456,053 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,846,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after acquiring an additional 101,808 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,623,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $864,386,000 after acquiring an additional 150,316 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,823,364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 4.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,707,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $533,790,000 after acquiring an additional 185,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney Company (The) alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) opened at 99.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $116.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $106.21.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.22%. Walt Disney Company (The)’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Company will post $5.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/walt-disney-company-the-dis-is-klingenstein-fields-co-llcs-largest-position.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.76.

In other news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino bought 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.34 per share, with a total value of $99,883.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $768,880.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney Company (The)

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.