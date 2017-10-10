Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Position Reduced by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Waldron LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.7% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.4% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.0% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 53,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $218,305.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) opened at 70.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $89.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 29th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmacy operator to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

