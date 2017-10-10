Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Stake Boosted by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wal-Mart Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 474,042 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $37,942,321.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,048,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,288,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 696,363 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $54,824,658.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,315,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,924,828 shares of company stock valued at $785,676,492. 51.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) opened at 80.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.29. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

