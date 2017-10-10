Wacker Chemie AG (WCH) Given a €110.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCH. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie AG in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS AG set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Commerzbank Ag set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €112.59 ($132.46).

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH) opened at 114.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €112.79 and a 200-day moving average of €102.00. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of €75.10 and a one year high of €124.46. The company has a market capitalization of €5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98.

Wacker Chemie AG Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, Wacker Polysilicon, and Siltronic. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids and emulsions, elastomers, resins, pyrogenic silica, and organofunctional silanes, which are primarily used as starting materials in the production of silicones.

