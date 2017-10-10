W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $178.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE GWW) opened at 177.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.31. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $262.71.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.09. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post $10.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 18,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

