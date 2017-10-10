Vulcan Materials’ (VMC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) in a research note published on Monday morning. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $140.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $145.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $114.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of Vulcan Materials (VMC) opened at 120.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.87. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $105.71 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average is $122.36.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post $3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $115,316.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,036.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Pasley sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $151,887.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $347,154.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,385,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,724,000 after buying an additional 346,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,909.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,936,000 after buying an additional 7,799,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,774,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,822,000 after buying an additional 127,405 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,985.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,209,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,271,000 after buying an additional 4,126,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,617,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,609,000 after buying an additional 58,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

