VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL) Insider Richard Levy Acquires 74,808 Shares of Stock

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Richard Levy bought 74,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £58,350.24 ($76,716.07).

Richard Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Richard Levy bought 74,165 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £58,590.35 ($77,031.75).

On Tuesday, August 15th, Richard Levy bought 72,450 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £58,684.50 ($77,155.54).

Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) opened at 78.125 on Tuesday. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 69.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 83.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC is an investment trust that invests in opportunities in the alternative lending market through specialty lending platforms (Platforms) across the world and other related opportunities. This includes investing in assets originated by Platforms, as well as through floating rate senior secured credit facilities, equity or other instruments.

