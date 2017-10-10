Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Textron Inc. (TXT)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,401 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Textron worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,572,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,259,000 after purchasing an additional 69,287 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 212,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 498,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Textron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) opened at 55.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post $2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a multi-industry company engaged in aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with products and services across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment is engaged in general aviation.

