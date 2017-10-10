Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 4,610 Shares of Loews Corporation (L)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews Corporation were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews Corporation by 2,869.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,358,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773,671 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews Corporation by 157.4% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,082,000 after acquiring an additional 811,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews Corporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,257,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,885,000 after buying an additional 646,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Loews Corporation by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,348,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,570,000 after buying an additional 503,117 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Loews Corporation by 4,388.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 454,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 444,512 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Corporation (L) opened at 48.56 on Tuesday. Loews Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Loews Corporation had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loews Corporation will post $3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Loews Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on L. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Loews Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Loews Corporation

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

