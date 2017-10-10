Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 34,673 Shares of Nielsen N.V. (NLSN)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,673 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Nielsen N.V. worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Nielsen N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen N.V. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Nielsen N.V. from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen N.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

In related news, insider Stephen Hasker sold 20,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $899,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $185,128.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,484 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE NLSN) opened at 40.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. Nielsen N.V. has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Nielsen N.V. had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Nielsen N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen N.V. Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

