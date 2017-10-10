Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) Director Sells $62,340.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $62,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE VCRA) traded down 1.08% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. 130,373 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $876.61 million. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vocera Communications by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vocera Communications by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCRA. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

