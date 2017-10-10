Vivek Khemka Sells 226 Shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Stock

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP Vivek Khemka sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $12,260.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. 3,160,127 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.99. DISH Network Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DISH Network Corporation had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.88%. DISH Network Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Corporation will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in DISH Network Corporation by 20,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network Corporation by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network Corporation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in DISH Network Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in DISH Network Corporation by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of DISH Network Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

