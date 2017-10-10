Visa Inc. (V) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Outperform

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS AG restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Visa from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Visa from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

Shares of Visa (NYSE V) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.31. 4,010,455 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.15. Visa has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $1,074,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $3,004,292.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $958,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Visa by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

