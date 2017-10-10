Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Has $561,000 Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lowered its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 2,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) opened at 54.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 1.04. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUVA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

In related news, CEO Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $331,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.52 per share, for a total transaction of $123,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,850 shares of company stock worth $955,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine surgery. Its product portfolio focuses on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion process.

