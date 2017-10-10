Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in HealthSouth Corporation (HLS)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its position in HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in HealthSouth Corporation were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthSouth Corporation news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 22,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $962,693.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,047,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE HLS) opened at 45.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.58. HealthSouth Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. HealthSouth Corporation had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $981.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthSouth Corporation will post $2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from HealthSouth Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. HealthSouth Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

