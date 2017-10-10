Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Has $536,000 Stake in General Motors Company (GM)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lessened its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,499 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,008.1% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 240.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors Company alerts:

General Motors Company (NYSE GM) opened at 45.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $36.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post $6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other General Motors news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 8,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,682.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,226.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alicia S. Boler-Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $409,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 842,901 shares of company stock worth $31,928,733. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.42 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Has $536,000 Stake in General Motors Company (GM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/virtu-kcg-holdings-llc-has-536000-stake-in-general-motors-company-gm.html.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.