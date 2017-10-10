Vicon Industries, Inc. (VII) Given Buy Rating at Scotiabank

Vicon Industries, Inc. (NYSEMKT:VII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Vicon Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of Vicon Industries (VII) traded up 3.1383% on Tuesday, reaching $0.3878. The company had a trading volume of 20,716 shares. Vicon Industries has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock’s market cap is $3.63 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

Vicon Industries (NYSEMKT:VII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter. Vicon Industries had a negative return on equity of 108.67% and a negative net margin of 18.93%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vicon Industries stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vicon Industries, Inc. (NYSEMKT:VII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 234,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC owned about 2.51% of Vicon Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vicon Industries

Vicon Industries, Inc develops video management software. The Company designs, assembles and markets a range of video systems and system components, including cameras, network video servers/recorders, encoders and mass storage units, which are used in security, surveillance, safety and control applications.

