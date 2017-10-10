Viacom (VIA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Viacom earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4558703893454 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

VIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Viacom (NASDAQ VIA) opened at 33.95 on Tuesday. Viacom has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Viacom had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Viacom will post $3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

