Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning. Citigroup Inc. currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Viacom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Viacom in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Shares of Viacom (VIAB) opened at 25.42 on Monday. Viacom has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viacom will post $3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAB. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viacom by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 937,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,690,000 after buying an additional 63,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

