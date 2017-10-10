Vetr Inc. Lowers Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) to Hold

Vetr cut shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $85.17 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Independent Research GmbH set a $84.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.16 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE XOM) opened at 82.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.72. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $76.05 and a one year high of $93.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $62.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 111.19%.

In other Exxon Mobil Corporation news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $88,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,918.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $1,807,042.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 231,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,470,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Watermark Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

