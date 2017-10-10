Vectren Corporation (VVC) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Vectren Corporation worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Vectren Corporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vectren Corporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vectren Corporation by 5.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,018,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,757,000 after buying an additional 50,768 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vectren Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 295,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectren Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectren Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vectren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Vectren Corporation (NYSE VVC) opened at 65.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.81. Vectren Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $68.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37.

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.12 million. Vectren Corporation had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vectren Corporation will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Derrick Burks purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vectren Corporation Company Profile

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

