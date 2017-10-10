Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 224,903 Shares of Spire Inc. (SR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,443,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.24% of Spire worth $309,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Spire by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Spire by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Spire by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Spire Inc. (NYSE SR) opened at 75.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Spire had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.17%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, formerly The Laclede Group, Inc, is engaged to transform its business and pursue growth by growing its gas utility business through prudent investment in infrastructure upgrades and organic growth initiatives; acquire and integrate gas utilities; modernize its gas assets, and invest in innovation.

