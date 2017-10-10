ValuEngine Lowers MetLife, Inc. (MET) to Buy

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MET. Citigroup Inc. set a $51.00 price objective on MetLife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Get MetLife Inc. alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) opened at 52.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.41 and a beta of 1.47. MetLife has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post $4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/valuengine-lowers-metlife-inc-met-to-buy.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.