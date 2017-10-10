ValuEngine Lowers MetLife, Inc. (MET) to Buy

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MET. Citigroup Inc. set a $51.00 price objective on MetLife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) opened at 52.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.41 and a beta of 1.47. MetLife has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $53.27.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post $4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.