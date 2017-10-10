ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cyanotech Corporation from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Cyanotech Corporation alerts:

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) opened at 4.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Cyanotech Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm’s market cap is $23.31 million.

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter. Cyanotech Corporation had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cyanotech Corporation will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “ValuEngine Downgrades Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) to Sell” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/valuengine-downgrades-cyanotech-corporation-cyan-to-sell.html.

About Cyanotech Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation is engaged in the production of natural products derived from microalgae for the nutritional supplements market. The Company’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica and Hawaiian BioAstin. Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica is a dietary supplement used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanotech Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanotech Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.