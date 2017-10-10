Valmont Industries (VMI) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Headlines about Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valmont Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9788263946706 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Valmont Industries (VMI) opened at 160.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $150.97. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $120.65 and a one year high of $165.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $712.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.59%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products, and steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower and other structures, and mechanized irrigation systems. The Company’s segments are Engineered Support Structures (ESS); Utility Support Structures; Energy and Mining; Coatings; Irrigation, and Other.

