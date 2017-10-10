US Ecology’s (ECOL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $60.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

US Ecology (NASDAQ ECOL) opened at 53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. US Ecology had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

In related news, CFO Eric L. Gerratt sold 19,936 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $933,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 3,000 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $156,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,959.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter worth $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter worth $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,669,000 after buying an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter worth $2,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

