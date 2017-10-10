Universe Group plc (UNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.38

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.38 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.38 ($0.10), with a volume of 69,287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Separately, FinnCap dropped their price target on Universe Group plc from GBX 13 ($0.17) to GBX 11 ($0.14) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.80. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 17.08 million.

Universe Group plc Company Profile

Universe Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which designs, develops and supports point of sale, payment and online loyalty solutions and systems for the United Kingdom petrol forecourt and convenience store markets. The Company’s solutions are delivered through the cloud into real-time environments.

