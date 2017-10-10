Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display Corporation were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $2,318,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 26.1% during the second quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 278,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after buying an additional 57,477 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 1,563.5% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 66,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 62,539 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 18.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,257,000 after buying an additional 93,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 12.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.11.

In other Universal Display Corporation news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,366,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 18,000 shares of Universal Display Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,241,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,737,442.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,945 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) opened at 130.30 on Tuesday. Universal Display Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $145.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average of $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. Universal Display Corporation had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

Universal Display Corporation Profile

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The Company also supplies its OLED materials to manufacturers of OLED displays and lighting products for evaluation and for use in product development and for pre-commercial activities, and it also provides technical assistance and support to these manufacturers.

