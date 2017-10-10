UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stake Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,402 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $288,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $35,262,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 260,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 416,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $77,245,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 157,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 569.9% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE UNH) opened at 196.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.51 and a 200 day moving average of $184.02. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $133.03 and a one year high of $200.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $50.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $969,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,058 shares in the company, valued at $14,753,730.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 50,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.11, for a total transaction of $10,019,215.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,755,268.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,174 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,909. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

