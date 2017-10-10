UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stake Decreased by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,722.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $969,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,753,730.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $2,875,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818,898 shares in the company, valued at $348,700,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,174 shares of company stock worth $14,981,909. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE UNH) opened at 196.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.51 and its 200-day moving average is $184.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $133.03 and a 52-week high of $200.76. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

