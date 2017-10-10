UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY17 guidance at $9.75-9.90 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $50.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10.85 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) opened at 196.30 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $133.03 and a 12 month high of $200.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.51 and a 200-day moving average of $184.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 50,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.11, for a total transaction of $10,019,215.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,625 shares in the company, valued at $38,755,268.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $2,875,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,700,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,174 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,909. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $218,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 233,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

