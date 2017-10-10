United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,668 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of United Financial Bancorp worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Financial Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in United Financial Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in United Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in United Financial Bancorp by 74.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Financial Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) opened at 18.42 on Tuesday. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $925.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.22 million. United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Financial Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bars sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $42,723.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $308,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBNK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of United Financial Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of United Financial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary United Bank (the Bank) and various subsidiaries, delivers financial services to individuals, families and businesses in Connecticut and Massachusetts, including retail, commercial and consumer banking, as well as financial advisory services.

