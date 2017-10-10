United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. United Community Financial Corp. had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. On average, analysts expect United Community Financial Corp. to post $0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.68 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) opened at 9.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $487.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.51. United Community Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

In other United Community Financial Corp. news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 55,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $509,755.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,029.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,108 shares of company stock worth $745,984. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Community Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of United Community Financial Corp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $10.00 price objective on United Community Financial Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Financial Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

United Community Financial Corp. Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. is financial services holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown, Ohio (Home Savings or the Bank), HSB Insurance, LLC and HSB Capital, LLC. The principal business of Home Savings is the origination of mortgage loans, including construction loans, on residential and nonresidential real estate located in Home Savings’ primary market area.

