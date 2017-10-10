United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 75,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 77,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Elkhorn Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,792,000 after acquiring an additional 124,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $394,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $2,019,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) opened at 117.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average is $110.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $120.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 417.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

