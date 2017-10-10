UNITE Group plc’s (UTG) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their add rating on shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 776 ($10.20) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UTG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.87) price objective on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of UNITE Group plc from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UNITE Group plc currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 745.20 ($9.80).

UNITE Group plc (UTG) opened at 712.00 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.60 billion. UNITE Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 541.57 and a 52-week high of GBX 717.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 678.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 658.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

In other news, insider Ross Paterson acquired 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.97) per share, for a total transaction of £21,899.02 ($28,791.77).

About UNITE Group plc

The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 50,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 28 of England and Scotland’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property.

