Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Holdings Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 357.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 48,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 84,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 446,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $48,647,000 after purchasing an additional 73,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 9,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. cut Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Union Pacific Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) opened at 113.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.29. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.06 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Union Pacific Corporation had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Union Pacific Corporation Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

