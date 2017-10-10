Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 23.28%.

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ UNB) opened at 49.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.32. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Bankshares stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,254 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Union Bankshares worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc is a one-bank holding company whose subsidiary is Union Bank (Union or the Bank). The Company’s business is that of a community bank in the financial services industry. The Company operates through Union Bank segment, which provides retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management and trust services throughout its approximately 20 banking offices, over two loan centers, and a range of automated teller machines (ATMs) covering northern Vermont and New Hampshire.

